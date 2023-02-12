Feb. 25, 1949—Feb. 2, 2023

MARSHFIELD—Joan Marjorie Burnett, age 73, died on February 2, 2023 at Marshfield Care Center in Marshfield, WI. Joan was the third child born to Joseph Edward and Marjorie Mary (nee Herrmann) Burnett.

She grew up in Kenosha, WI and attended St. Mark’s Elementary and St. Joseph High School. She furthered her education at Alverno College, Mount Mary University, Cardinal Stritch University and ITT Tech where she earned an AAS in Computer Aided Drafting. She graduated with honors and was voted and awarded by her peers as top student of the graduation class.

Her job experiences were varied, she worked as a Ward Secretary, a Dispensing Optician, adding bench work as well. She worked in Youth Ministry for 13.5 years, as a Drafter for four years. At this point in her life she moved to Minnesota where she ministered to and with developmentally disabled adults for five years. Just before her retirement she was employed as Administrative Assistant for seven years. She returned to Wisconsin after retiring.

She is survived by her sons: Steven J. (Patricia) Scarlato, and Anthony J. (Jennifer) Scarlato; three brothers: James R. Burnett, Michael P. (Mary) Burnett and Richard A. (Lynn) Burnett; as well as a sister-in-law, Marlene Burnett; a granddaughter, Mia M. Scarlato; and two step grandsons: Jason D. and Nicholas R. Fox; and by two step great-grandchildren: Carter D. and Ashley A. Fox. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph E. and Marjorie M. Burnett; brother, Ronald J. Burnett; sister-in-law, Nancy J. (James) (nee Petri) Burnett; and nephew, Jeffrey J. Burnett.

A memorial service with be held 1:00 PM Friday, March 3, 2023 at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 E. Veterans Parkway in Marshfield. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Genentech for further study ofIidiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis or the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences may be place at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.