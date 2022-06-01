Joann Johnson

March 15, 1944—May 27, 2022

Joann Margaret (Gename) Johnson was called home to the Lord after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s on May 27, 2022. Joann was born on March 15, 1944 to Kenneth and Lucille (Young) Gename in Kenosha, WI. Joann attended local schools, graduating from Bradford High School. She enjoyed singing in the choir and making friends.

Joann worked at the Wisconsin Telephone Company, Jensen’s Organ Studio, Hawkeye Turkey Farm, St. Catherine’s Hospital, Dr. Clifton’s Peterson’s office, Dr. John Schmidt’s office and Dr. Rodney Malinowski’s office. She privately taught piano and organ for sixteen years. Joann played piano and organ for weddings, funerals, and church services.

Joann was a former member of the Ladies of Vikings and the Swedish American Club Board. She was a longtime member of Woman’s Life Insurance Society and held local, state and national offices, including being the national musician for twelve years. She loved the opportunity to travel the United States with the group, but most especially with her husband.

Joann was a member of First Christian Church, serving in many roles from the President of the Women’s Fellowship, deaconess, chairman of the board, pianist, organist and long time choir director. Joann thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family in Door County, watching the sunsets, fishing in Europe Lake and blowing leaves.

Joann is survived by her three children: Peggy (Steven) Schofield, Pamela (Robert) Mitchell, and Paul (Heather) Johnson; her six grandchildren: Jessica (Ryan) Koenes, Amanda (Brent) Upton, Seth (Mikaley Osley) Schofield, Delana Johnson, Reed Mitchell and Andrew Johnson; two great grandchildren: Jillian and Lydia Upton; two sisters: Patsy Belongia-Schuler and Carol (Jim) Schweitzer; one brother: James (Joan) Gename; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death in November 2021 by her husband of 57 years, Clifford Johnson; her parents Kenneth and Lucille Gename, and sister Shirley Spence.

Special thanks to all the staff who cared for Joann at Kenosha Place Assisted Living, Dr. Alby Antoo’s office and AseraCare Hospice.

Casey Family Options and First Christian Church are serving the family. Visitation will be at First Christian Church on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with funeral services to follow. Interment will be private. We ask that you refrain from lilies in any flower arrangements. Donations can be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities in honor of her great granddaughters.