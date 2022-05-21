 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JoAnn King

  • 0
JoAnn King

JoAnn King

1937—2022

KENOSHA—JoAnn King, 84, of Kenosha passed peacefully at St. Lukes in Milwaukee on Monday, May 16, 2022. JoAnn was born in 1937 in Chicago to Frank and Angelina (Mirabelli) Sessa.

JoAnn raised a family in Morton Grove, IL. She enjoyed a career in real estate, dinners with family, singing in the church choir and dancing with her husband Robert who proceeded her in death.

JoAnn is survived by her children: David (Pam), Laura (Tom), Steven (Patti), Michael (Leslie); grandchildren: Jennifer, Brittany, Nicole, Nicholas, Jacqueline, Jacob; great-grandchildren: Arya, Brynlee, Ann.

The family is planning a memorial Mass in July. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in JoAnn’s name to American Heart Assoc. or Mercy Homes for Boys and Girls in Chicago, IL.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Things to negotiate for besides salary in a job interview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert