April 5, 1941—Aug. 29, 2022

TWIN LAKES—Joanne C. Robison, age 81, of Twin Lakes, WI died August 29, 2022. She was born in Chicago, IL on April 5, 1941, the daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes (Grodski) Sitar.

On November 7, 1964, she was united in marriage to Donald E. Robison, Sr., who preceded her in death on November 11, 2012.

She worked for many years as a Court Reporter for the Kenosha County Court System. In her early years she was very involved in the community and enjoyed traveling with her husband.

During her life she enjoyed golfing and watching Law and Order.

Survived by her two children: Donald (Marie) Robison and Jody (Steve) Robison; grandmother to: Nicholas, Josephine, Snyder, Jesse, Rebecca, Scarlett, and Vyvian. She was preceded in death by her brother Joseph Sitar and son-in-law James Snyder.

Funeral Mass on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 11:00 AM, St John’s Catholic Church, 701 N. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes, WI. Burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery.

Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. Memorials St. Jude’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN. 38105. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home of Twin Lakes, WI is assisting the family.