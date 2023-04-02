Joanne Frances Pulera

1923-2023

KENOSHA - Joanne Frances Pulera, 99, of Kenosha, WI, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Born in Kenosha, WI, on October 28, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe "Joe" and Tommasina (DeFazio) Savaglio.

In 1946, she married Paul "Babe" Pulera. He preceded her in death in 1984.

Joanne was employed by Full Fashion Mill and various local nursing homes.

She was a longtime member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church and the Italian American Ladies Auxiliary.

Joanne is survived by her two children: Margaret "Peggy" (Rick) Bernett and Paul (Judy) Pulera; six grandchildren: Christina Bernett, Gregory Bernett, Jeff Bernett, Vince Pulera, John Pulera, and Paul Pulera; and 11 great-grandchildren: Rosie, Roman, Julian, Zachary, Sawyer, Cora, Vincenzo, Matteo, Analise, Nina, and Paul.

She was also preceded in death by five siblings: Eugene Savaglio, Carmella LaPorta, Frances Scarlato, Rose Gentile, and Josephine Romano; and five siblings, in infancy between the years of 1911 though 1920: Rosie, Josie, Frances, Joanne, and Louis.

Her love for spoiling everyone with her wonderful seasonal treats and meals will be missed by so many. Joanne was everyone's "Nana". She had an endless love for her faith and family.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. To livestream the service copy and paste https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTY4MDIwOTM3NjI0MzgzNCZvbmVyb29tLWFkbWluJmNvcHlfbGluaw== into your browser. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family to be used for charities close to Joanne's heart would be appreciated.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th St. - 262 654 3533

Visit & Sign Joanne's Online Memorial Book At: