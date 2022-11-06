Sept. 17, 1942—Oct. 29, 2022

Joanne G. (Thomey) Lee, passed away at Aurora Hospital, on Saturday, October 29, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on September 17, 1942 in Kenosha, she was the daughter of the late Oliver and Edna (Bedrosian) Thomey. She attended schools in Kenosha.

Joanne enjoyed crocheting, quilting and making Christmas tree skirts for her children and her grandchildren. She truly enjoyed working as a beautician most of her life.

She will be dearly missed by her 6 children, Khristine Kasper, John (Jeanne) Lee, Wendy (Steve) Jantz, Dale (Cyndi) Lee, Terra Lee and Jennifer Lee; her 21 grandchildren; her 30 great-grandchildren; her great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Barbara (Robert) Gadwood and her many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Joanne was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Lou (Thomey) Lyons.

Memorial services honoring Joanne’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park with inurnment to follow.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue—262-658-4101