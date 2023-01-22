Joanne Rattan

1926-2023

KENOSHA—Joanne (Robinson) Rattan, 96, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully in her home January 17, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Joanne was born on July 26, 1926, in Beverly, MA, the daughter of the late Harry and Kathleen (Raymond) Robinson. She graduated from Beverly High School and Massachusetts College of Art. Joanne met Walter Rattan in Boston and they married June 8, 1948.

Joanne had three sons: Neil, Eric and Mark, who were born in Detroit while Walter completed his residency at Henry Ford Hospital. The family settled in Kenosha in 1954 where she had a daughter, Martha.

While raising her four children, she was a substitute teacher in the Kenosha School system. Well into her forties, she returned to UW Milwaukee and earned her Master’s Degree in Psychiatric Social Work. Subsequently, she and three partners were in private practice for many years.

Over her lifetime Joanne was very involved in local social services organizations. She was a tireless advocate for women’s civil and reproductive rights. Proudly, Joanne was one of the founding members of Women and Children’s Horizons, a safe haven for women and children experiencing sexual and domestic abuse. She was a Kenosha Civic Parade Honoree and the recipient of the Susan B. Anthony Women of Influence Lifetime Achievement Award.

Joanne enjoyed athletics and was a keen competitor. Skiing was a favorite family pastime; she taught her whole family and the children of friends to ski and traveled out west and abroad to pursue her love of the sport. Joanne also enjoyed years of playing tennis and competing in local city and Kenosha Towne Club tournaments. She played until she was 80 years old.

She developed a passion for duplicate bridge playing with friends in a league in Racine and in regional and national tournaments. Along with Walter, she earned her Bridge Life Masters, an accomplishment requiring many hours of playing and accumulating points.

In retirement, Joanne and Walter traveled extensively to appreciate the art and cultures of the world. She also fulfilled a desire to be on the Atlantic Ocean once again by purchasing three cottages with Walter on Bailey Island, ME. They welcomed generations of family and friends, exploring the rocky coast by boat and establishing the tradition of competitive mountain croquet. In later years she appreciated spending time with family and enjoying her relationships with steadfast friends.

The family would like to thank her compassionate caregivers from Supportive Home Care Services and Aurora at Home Hospice Care, without whom she would not have been able to spend her last days in her home.

She is survived by her children: Neil (Elizabeth Candler) Rattan of Redding, CT, Mark (Sara) Rattan of Milwaukee, and Martha (Mark) Tubinis of Andover, MA; daughter-in-law, Lindsay Rattan of Madison; sister, Carol Wagner of Providence, RI; nephew, Owen Rice; nieces: Beth Tickner and Kathy Robinson; grandchildren: Leslie Dressler, Lisa Rattan, Gina (Andrew Gottlieb) Rattan, Aria Rattan, Luke (Danielle) Tubinis, Seth Rattan, Andrew (Kara Walsh) Tubinis, Quinn (Melanie Vitaterna) Rattan, and Paige Tubinis; and great-grandchildren: Walter, Celia, Beatrice, and Hugo. Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Eric Rattan; brother, Whitney Robinson; nephew, Harry Robinson; and grandchildren: Kris Dressler and Katrina Tubinis.

Burial will be at Central Cemetery, 60-Hale St., Beverly, MA 01915. A Celebration of Life will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Women and Children’s Horizons, 2525 63rd Street, Kenosha, WI 53143 or another local charity or cultural organization.

