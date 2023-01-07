Joanne Williams (nee Molitor) passed on November 19, 2022 after battling Alzheimer’s for years. Joanne grew up near Medford, WI on the Molitor family farm. She was the oldest of six children.

Joanne married Jack Williams of Lake Geneva, WI on December 30, 1953. She was mother to: Patricia Mueller, Ralph “Skip” Williams and Brad Williams, grandmother to: Nila Varma, Som Varma, and Isiah Williams.

While a mother of three, Joanne graduated UW Whitewater in 1970 with a Bachelor’s degree in Education. For the next 28 years, she shared a love of social sciences with her students at Lakewood School in Twin Lakes. She was an active member of Wisconsin Education Association Council and Southern Lakes United Educators throughout her career.

Joanne also was active in the Wisconsin Democratic Party. She spent several summers participating in archaeological digs in Arizona, New Mexico, and Jamestown, VA.

Joanne was an independent, no-nonsense, plain-spoken woman who loved quietly and fought fiercely for what she believed in.

Joanne will go to her final rest next to Jack in a private family service. Joanne’s children will host a public remembrance January 14, 2023 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Tuscan Tavern & Grill in Lake Geneva.

The family requests no flowers. For anyone wishing to make memorial donations, the family suggests:

Lakeland Animal Shelter:

https://lakelandanimalshelter.org/donate/; Crow Canyon Archeological Center: https://www.crowcanyon.org/; Jamestown Rediscovery: https://historicjamestowne.org/.

