May 10, 1975—Nov. 12, 2022

LIBERTYVILLE, IL—Joel A. Richter, 47, a resident of Libertyville, IL, passed away November 12, 2022 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. He was born May 10, 1975 in Burlington, WI to Larry and Patricia Richter.

Joel had worked at Richter’s Sentry/Marketplace in Twin Lakes, WI most of his life. He later worked as an independent driver delivering trucks and RV’s across the country. Joel enjoyed tinkering in garage on his cars and motorcycles. He was a loving and devoted father to his children and could be seen at almost all of their sporting events.

Joel is survived by his wife of 23 years, Amy Richter, his children: Jake Richter and Karlie Richter, his father, Larry (Debbie) Richter, his siblings: Susan (Jason) Richter-Huber, Scott (Becky) Richter, and Nathan (Kelly Pittman) Richter, his mother-in-law, Pam Krase, and his brother-in-law Eddie (Katie) Krase. He was preceded in death by his mom, Patricia Smith and his father-in-law, Ed Krase.

A memorial visitation is scheduled for Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel, 410 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held privately. For more information, please call (847) 223-8122 or visit www.StrangFuneral.org.