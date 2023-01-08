Joellen Althoff

Nov. 4, 1933 - Jan. 2, 2023

KENOSHA - Peacefully and surrounded by her family, Joellen Althoff entered eternal life on Monday, January 2, 2023 at the age of 89 in Kenosha, WI.

Joellen was born on November 4, 1933, the daughter of Joseph and Gladyce (Trottier) LaJeunesse. She was a graduate of St. Catherine's High School in Racine who worked as a Secretary at Webster Electric, General Telephone Company, and for Catholic Charities before retiring to raise her children.

She married the love of her life, Ronald Althoff, on August 23, 1952 at St. Mark's Church. They celebrated 70 years of marriage in August, with Joellen following Ron into eternal life less than three short weeks after his passing.

Joellen and Ron made their home in Madison while he attended the University. The Army draft took them to Columbus, GA for two years before moving back and settling down in the Kenosha area where they raised their eight children.

Joellen genuinely cherished being a mother. She took great joy in sewing Halloween costumes and Easter dresses and loved to watch her children participate in various sports and activities. She had a tremendously competitive spirit and would create events and competitions for her children and grandchildren. She once setup an entire version of "Survivor" for the family to compete in Up North and was always looking forward to family volleyball tournaments, card games, and even Christmas Day present hunts.

Her children followed suit in her competitive spirit, often joking that they only lost because a sibling had cheated or their mom had misinterpreted (or changed!) the rules. The family love of volleyball stemmed from Joellen's own passion as she was a member of the adult volleyball group at St. Mark's that got together every weekend for many years where lifelong friendships were formed.

In retirement, Joellen and Ron moved to Manitowish Waters, WI to enjoy the lakes and serenity of the Northwoods. There, she found a love for volunteer work with the library, Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, and the Lioness, where she proudly won Lioness of the year. Their winters were spent in California and Arizona with many of their Kenosha friends. In 2011, they returned to Kenosha and she joined the ALL group at Parkside where she loved playing bridge as well as the Stars group of St. Anne Catholic Church.

Throughout her life, she found great enjoyment in the pastimes of gardening, crafting, traveling, and golfing. Above all, she cherished her large family and the joy they brought into her life. She will be fondly remembered for her family-first spirit as well as the get togethers she planned, the events she put together, and the games she created for us all. And of course, her competitive spirit will continue to shine in the large family she leaves behind.

She is survived and will be greatly missed by seven children: Vicki (Jeff) Koubek, Brian (Cheri) Althoff, Scott Althoff, Paula (Gary) Powell, Janine (Kevin) Owens, Gregg (Stacy) Althoff and Ann (the late Robert) Orre; 26 grandchildren: Duane, David, Eric, Kristin, Amy, Alex, Alan, Adam, Andrew, Caitlynne, Marissa, Kelcy, Sara, Russell, Emily, Stephanie, Allison, Lindsey, Evan, Tyler, Nicole, Ryan, Ronnie, James, Andrea and Chelsea; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald, son, Duane (Tiffaney) in 2012, her parents and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, Corner of 72nd Street and Sheridan Rd. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Hospice Alliance or a charity of your choice.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of Hospice Alliance/Hospice House for the compassionate care provided to both Joellen and Ronald in their final days.

