1932—2020

Johan B. Kjellander, age 87 of Twin Lakes, WI. died March 9, 2020. He was born in Chicago, IL on June 18, 1932. The son of the late Helge and Daga (Flood) Kjellander. On December 6, 1958 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Slades Corners he was united in marriage to Patricia Kaskin. Johan worked for many years as a Carpenter. He is a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Slades Corners. Johan has been a member of the Twin Lakes Vol. Fire Dept. and Rescue Squad for 65 years where he has served as past Rescue Squad Captain and also Trustee. He is past commander of the Twin Lakes Legion Post 544. Johan served in the United States Army. He enjoyed painting pictures that he displays around his home.

Johan is survived by his wife Patricia. Father of Tina (Ray) Ghislain. Grandfather of Amy (Michael) Hookstead and Wendy (Ty) Kelley. Great Grandfather of Nolan and Emma Hookstead. Brother to Inger (Charles) Benson. Further survived by numerous brother and sister in-laws and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Jim Kjellander and Brother Ralph Kjellander.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday March 15, 2020 at 1:30 at St. John’s Lutheran Church 39506 60th St. Burlington, WI. (Slades Corners). The family will receive friends from 12:00PM until time of services at the church. Burial of urn with military honors Mound Prairie Cemetery following memorial service. Memorials in his name can be made to the church or Twin Lakes Rescue Squad 236 E. Main St. Twin Lakes, WI. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes, WI. is assisting the family.