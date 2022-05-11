Jan. 26, 1942—May 5, 2022

SUSSEX—John A. Becker, 80, born into Eternal Life on May 5, 2022. He was born in 1942 in Kenosha, WI. He was the son of the late Paul and Hedwig (nee Hammache) Becker.

Loving husband of the late Bonny; beloved dad of Daniel, Todd (Dawn), Kathryn, and Erik (Jennifer); proud and devoted grandfather of: Lauren, Carley, and Jack Becker, Alexander, Connor, and Elle Becker, Spencer, Lindsay, Kaitlyn Bailey, and Allison Becker and Grace, Audrey, and Sophia Becker; dear brother of: James (Linda) Becker, Donald Becker, and Rudy (Jeanie) Becker. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul, Helmuth, and Raymond Becker and his sisters, Hattie Morris and Gertrude McNamara. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, 18255 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, WI at 11:00 AM. Visitation at the Church from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass. Entombment will follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission are appreciated.

John attended St. Norbert College and Marquette University, graduating with a BS degree in 1963 and an MBA in 1965 from Marquette. Between 1965 and 1967, he served as First Lieutenant in the US Army in the Office of the Army Chief of Staff stationed at the Pentagon. In 1967, he started his 32-year banking career at First Wisconsin National Bank as a management trainee. After ascending to various management positions, he was named President of First Wisconsin-Madison in 1979, and President of First Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1987. John was named Chairman of First Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1989, President and Director of Firstar Corporation in 1990, and Chief Operating Officer of Firstar Corporation in 1991.

He continued in his service to the bank until retirement in 1999 when Firstar Corporation purchased US Bank Corporation and assumed its name. John was the consummate banker everybody in the Milwaukee business community knew, respected, and admired. John was a tireless worker that always strived to mentor, inspire, promote, and develop members of his organization. John left a lasting impression on his community through his involvement, proudly serving on the boards of Allen Edmonds Shoe Corporation, Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Trust Company, Total Logistics Control Corporation, Giddings and Lewis Corporation, Milwaukee Children’s Hospital, United Way of Greater Milwaukee, the Madison Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Milwaukee Economic Development Corporation where he was also Chairman. He is a former Trustee and lifelong supporter of Marquette University and was named the Distinguished Alumnus in 1991.

In his day, John was an avid golfer and long-time member of the Milwaukee Country Club. He was a true Bucks, Brewers, and Packer fan, but fiercely loyal and die-hard living room head coach of Golden Eagles Basketball. His values were deeply rooted in the word of God. He lived as a devout Catholic with faith in everlasting life and the confidence that he would be re-united with those that passed before him, including the love of his life, Bonny.