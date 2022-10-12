WAUKEGAN, IL—John A. Cairo, age 43, a resident of Waukegan, IL died Saturday October 8, 2022, in Racine.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Corner of 73rd Street and 39th Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Thursday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Burial will follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery.
A complete obituary will appear on our web site as well as our Facebook page when it becomes available.
