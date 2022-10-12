 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John A. Cairo

  • 0
John A. Cairo

WAUKEGAN, IL—John A. Cairo, age 43, a resident of Waukegan, IL died Saturday October 8, 2022, in Racine.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Corner of 73rd Street and 39th Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Thursday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Burial will follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear on our web site as well as our Facebook page when it becomes available.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Candy vs candy: The ultimate Halloween matchup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert