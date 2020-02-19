1941—2020

Our dearest Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle and Friend, John “Big John” Andrew Bigley, Jr. passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the age of 79 years.

During his life he was the beloved husband and best friend of Sonja Rae Bigley (nee: Nelson); a loving father to Christopher (Nora) Bigley, Cindy (Ron Kruse) Schumacher, Brian Bigley, Becky (Jim) Scuric, Lori Bermke (Maggie Keller) and Vince Bermke; a proud Grandfather to his grandchildren; Danny, Jimmy, Allie, Jeremy, Vince Jr, Katy, Mika, Stephanie, Travis, Mandy, Jess and Amanda; a great grandfather to Levi, Ari, Clarkson, Jordan, Jaxon and Jadon; and a caring brother to Jim Bigley.

He was born on February 9, 1941, he was the son of the late John Andrew, Sr and Bernice Genevieve (Ferko) Bigley. John attended Cathedral Grade School, was a graduate of Marquette High School, attended Marquette University and received a degree in computer programming from Manpower Business and Training Institute.

He was a member of St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

On July 24, 1987, he was united in marriage to Sonja Rae Bermke.