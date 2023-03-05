John D. Cooney, Sr.

Aug. 8, 1954 - Feb. 23, 2023

CHICAGO, IL - John D. Cooney, Sr., 68, passed away on February 23, 2023 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

John was larger than life, an inimitable force that lit up every room he entered. Beyond his powerful intellect, John possessed a unique combination of wit, humor, and love of life. He infused his soul and love into his wife and children, who will live their days on earth honoring their hero and the special relationships he created with so many wonderful people.

John was an eminent Trial Attorney at Cooney & Conway, LLP in Chicago, where he led one of the country's premier legal practices specializing in representing individuals who have been injured as a result of asbestos-related disease. His commitment and tireless advocacy on behalf of clients seeking justice helped shape how asbestos victims are treated by the legal system, and has impacted the lives of thousands of people around the world. John was universally recognized by attorneys and judges around the country as a man of integrity, decency, and honor.

Nothing was more important to John than his family. He was the beloved husband of 35 years to the love of his life, his wife Barbara Cooney; loving father to their children: Elizabeth (Matt Caraher), Devitt (Bess), and Bobby (Hutton); dear brother of Bob (Loretta) and the late Nora Cooney; devoted son of the late Robert and Noreen Cooney; and is survived by his many loving nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as countless dear friends.