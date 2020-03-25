1947—2020

John E. Severs, 72 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born to the late John and Jewell (nee Jezo) Severs on December 4, 1947 in Milwaukee, WI. John was the owner of Barb & John’s Hangar in Kenosha, WI.

John is survived by his sister, Judy Morstadt and preceded in death by his parents.

As requested by John, there will be no services. Please say a prayer and tip a glass in memory of John. Interment of John’s ashes are in Liberty Cemetery, Salem, WI with his parents. For additional information, please call (847)-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for John at www.strangfh.com.