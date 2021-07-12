WAUKEGAN, IL — John E. Stoffle, 95, of Waukegan, IL passed away peacefully on June 17th, 2021, at the VA in North Chicago. He was born on May 30, 1926 in Chicago, IL to parents Joseph and Katherine (Hedrich) Stoffle. John graduated from Lane Tech High School in Chicago. At 18, he was drafted into the army. From 1944 to 1946 he was awarded numerous medals including a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star, and was a prisoner of war. Upon his return to Chicago he earned a degree at Northwestern University, going into engineering, accounting, then a systems analyst when computers began to be installed at major businesses. John met then married Adeline Piotrowski in Chicago in 1957. They moved to Waukegan in 1962 to rebuild and run Pine Crest Mobile home park, where he was widowed in 1973. In 1998, he wed Harriet Anderson and they settled in Pleasant Prarie, WI. John was an active member of Our Lady of Humility in Beach Park, IL. He joined St. Mary’s in Kenosha, WI after his relocation. John enjoyed and was a talented ballroom, country line and square dancer. He spent most of his time volunteering at the VA, and was a member and officer for the Elks and the Kawanis Club. He was an active member of the American Legion Zion Benton post 865.