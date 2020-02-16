John E. Thomsen (Jack)

A life member of the Professional Golfers Association (PGA), Jack won his first Kenosha County Open at age 20 (1957.) He went on to win the Open four additional times.

Early in his career Jack was a teaching pro in the Palm Desert (CA) area, notably at the Eldorado and Indian Wells Country Clubs. In California he won the WPGA Assistants Championship (1964.)

Jack viewed golf not only as a skill, but also as an art form and, when performed as a spiritual practice, as an expression of the golfer's essential self. He believed golf can serve as a medium through which to address the needs of many-and accordingly focused his energies on maintaining and improving golf's standards through teaching the game to as many diverse students as possible.

Distilling his outlook on life and on golf, Jack in 2004 self-published Golf: Find Center, Enter the Circle, a reflective memoir inspired by Michael Murphy's Golf in the Kingdom and an offshoot of True Gravity, a newsletter written and published in conjunction with his sister Kathryn and distributed for several years through Transcendental Golf.

