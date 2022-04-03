March 4, 1936—March 22, 2022

John F. McKenzie, age 86, passed away peacefully at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Born on March 4, 1936, he was the son of George E. and Gladys N. (Alkire) McKenzie.

John proudly served his country in the United States Army as a Sergeant from 1953 until 1964.

On July 1, 1967, he was united in marriage to Karen L. Bloomquist at Bethania Lutheran Church in Racine, WI.

John was employed with Kenosha Grounds Care and Ron Barth Masonry and a voluntary firefighter for Somers, WI.

He enjoyed gardening, spending time with his grandkids and his riding lawnmower. John had a passion for cooking and loved to feed everyone as soon as they walked through the door, along with his sweets. He spent time outside and collected lawn ornaments. John’s children and grandchildren thought of him as “A sandpaper covered sheep-both rough outside, but soft inside.”

John is survived by his wife, Karen L. McKenzie; his children, Rebecca L. Guinn (Fiance Ron Hardcastle) and Sarah L. (Kevin) Greenwood; his grandchildren, Jonathan Jr. (Savannah) and Troy Guinn and Joshua Greenwood; his siblings, Patsy (Tom) Soeltner, Glenn McKenzie and Margaret O’Dell and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his siblings, June French, James, Tony and Richard McKenzie.

Funeral services honoring John’s life will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be sent to Somers Community United Church of Christ, 9918 12th St, Kenosha, WI 53144 would be appreciated.

