June 9, 1966—July 31, 2022

John F. Ricchio, age 56, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

Born on June 9, 1966, he was the son of Benny and Carmella (Gallo) Ricchio. He was a graduate of Bradford High School and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and Finance from the University of Wisconsin Parkside.

John was an entrepreneur and started his business, Strategic Electronic Solutions back in 1999. He was an importer of electromechanical goods servicing emergency vehicle providers, the gaming industry, entertainment industry and automotive industry.

He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports. John enjoyed meeting up with friends to have coffee and spending time with his dogs. He enjoyed golfing with his son and teaching his daughter the game of softball. He spent time making his dad’s family recipes of homemade wine and Italian sausage.

He is survived by his children, Jenna (Dan) Edwards, Stephany (Andy) Strash, Mitchell Apple and Gia Ricchio; his grandchildren, Rylan Londeree, Cohen Edwards, Hudson Strash, Leighton Strash, Damon Edwards and Kierra Edwards; his sister Marisa (Donny) Kaldenberg; his partner in life, Susan Ricchio and his nephews, Nick (Alondra) Kaldenberg and Nate (Lauren) Kaldenberg; his great nephew, Ronin; and great niece, Valentina.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his grandparents and his granddaughter, Marlee.

A visitation for John will be held on Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Funeral services honoring John’s life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at the funeral home. Private Entombment will take place in All Saints Mausoleum.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

262-658-4101