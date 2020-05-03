John J. Matsen
John J. Matsen

John J. Matsen

John J. Matsen

1930 - 2020

John J. Matsen, 90, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Froedtert South-St. Catherine's Medical Center.

He was born on February 16, 1930 to the late Elmer and Lucille (Ebert) Matsen in Watertown, WI. He was educated in the schools of Racine and graduated from Park High School.

On married Helen M. Lapotka on September 29, 1956 in Kenosha.

John worked as a welder/journeyman in construction for many years.

John was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses Pleasant Prairie Congregation. He was very active in the congregation and was an Elder.

John loved to read the Bible, talking about God and Christ and giving sermons as an Elder,

John is survived by his loving wife Helen and his siblings Elmer, Richard, Paul, Patricia (George), Geraldine Howard and LuAnn.

He is preceded in death by his brothers Morris and Robert.

Memorial Services for John will be announced at a later date.

Hansen-Lendman Funeral Home

6019 – 7th Ave.

Kenosha, WI 53143

262-654-2136

Online Memorial Book

www.hansen-lendmanfuneralhome.com

