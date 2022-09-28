1963-2022

WHITEWATER—John J. “Rocco” Giorno, 59, of Whitewater, WI, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Born on January 28, 1963, he was the son of John and Phyllis A. (Richter) Giorno.

In his youth, Rocco was a talented amateur motorcycle racer – dominating several of the amateur 125cc race classes nationally and developing a lifelong passion for the sport. His first job was at his father’s motorcycle shop, Ace Cycle in downtown Kenosha.

He went on to work as a Fabricator and Polisher for many years. Later in life, he dedicated his time to taking care of his mother and father. He was a jack-of-all-trades when it came to hands-on work – best exemplified by the renovation of an 1850s farmhouse where he raised his family.

He enjoyed motorcycle racing, watching Formula 1, outdoor hobbies, and cooking – especially Italian food. He and his signature carbonara will be greatly missed.

Survivors include Sarah Giorno, the mother of their four children: Jorian (Dawn) Giorno, Kamren (Kayla) Giorno, Sofia (Broderick) Hicks, and Grace (Chance) Swords; four grandchildren: Luciana, Massimo, Sage, and Walker; his mother, Phyllis Giorno; and four siblings: Lori (Bob) Underhill, Christine (Leo) Wurzer, Roxanne (Steve) Schroeder, and Tony (Jill)Giorno. He is further survived by other loving relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Giorno.

Visitation will take place on Friday, September 30, 2022, at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 7117-14th Avenue, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

