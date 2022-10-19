John J. Willems

1957-2022

KENOSHA—John Willems, 64, of Kenosha passed away on Friday October 14, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

John was born on December 11, 1957, in Kenosha the son of John M. and Eleanor (Ehnow) Willems. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha, graduating from Bradford H.S.

John married Sue Jalensky on November 17, 2009, in Kenosha. He was employed for many years at AMC/Chrysler as a Machinist. He was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and was an active member with the MS support group of Kenosha. His hobbies included racing motorcycles and cars, cheering for the Packers and Brewers, but most of all spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Willems of Kenosha; step-children: Paul and Tim Kloster of Kenosha; mother, Eleanor (Steven) Gapko of Somers; brother, Andy (Terri) Willems of CO; sisters: Peggy (Joe) Manning of ID, Wendy (Mike) Rizzi of Kenosha; also survived by nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. John was preceded in death by his father, and uncles, Sonny, Eddie, Rich and his grandma and Grandpa Ehnow, Grandma Willems and Grandma “Mert” Kloster.

John’s family would like to thank Bill Kloster, the Aurora at Home and Hospice staff including, Jen K., Katherine, Barb, Lisa, Sherry, and Jen R., Nicole, Wendy, and Lisa from At Home, and Sue, who was his Home Health Aid from Aurora at home. In addition, we would like to thank the Kenosha Aurora wound clinic, Aurora Clergy Staff Greg and Linsey and Aurora Social Worker Kirstin.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM, with funeral services to follow at 12:00 PM. Entombment will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.

