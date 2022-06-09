Nov. 25, 1947—June 7, 2022

WHEATLAND—John “Jack” B. Daniels, 74, of Wheatland, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee.

Born in Burlington, WI on November 25, 1947, he was the son of Cletus and Alice (nee Ketterhagen) Daniels. His early life was spent in the Kenosha County area, and he attended Wilmot High School. He was a lifelong resident of Kenosha County.

Jack was a Carpenter for Local 250. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Local 250 Carpenter’s Union and longtime union board member. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, watching the Packers and gardening and canning. He also loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jack is survived by his significant other, Diana Schiller; children: Laura (Kevin) Hackeloer, Jaclyn Pulda and John (Julie) Daniels; grandchildren: Christal Daniels, Kate Hackeloer, Sam Hackeloer, Elizabeth Daniels, Michelle Pulda, Joseph Daniels and Donna Daniels; great-grandchildren: Echo and Atlas; siblings: Janice (Richard) Gage II, Jim (Janet) Daniels, Cletus (Carol Strauel) Daniels, Clarence (Mary) Daniels and Michael (Michelle) Daniels; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Roseanne Daniels and brother Claude Daniels.

The family would like to thank DaVita Dialysis for their care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund or Habitat for Humanity.

Services for Jack will be held Monday, June 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 2:00 until 5:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial for Jack will take place in St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery after Mass.

