May 30, 1954—Feb. 9, 2023

BURLINGTON—John James Rukstales, age 68, of Burlington, WI, and formerly of Waukegan, IL, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Waukegan, IL on May 30, 1954, son of the late John and Mary Rukstales. He was a devoted father to seven children: Melissa Shane Simmons, 47, Crystal Louise Coots, 41, James Earl Rukstales, 36, Brianna Noel Baker, 34, Erik Gunnur Rukstales, 32, Arianna Irene Rukstales, 30, and the late John Everett Rukstales; grandfather to nine grandchildren: Noah, Gage, Faith, Isaiah, Tyler, Ivan, Flynn, Eilley Rose, and Blakely; and one great-grandson, Nicholas; brother to, Bruce (Lori) Rukstales.

During his life he enjoyed being outside, and sharing his wisdom with others. John was an avid firearms instructor, and the Boy Scout leader of Troop 373, out of Burlington, WI. He was a philosopher and enjoyed learning new things.

He was the owner of Den John Construction for over 25 years, and a lifelong member of the NRA.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 11:17 AM until 1:30 PM at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr., Twin Lakes, WI at 1:30 PM, a time of sharing will take place. After funeral services, the family will receive friends at John’s home, 40404 45th St., Burlington, WI 53105. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Rukstales family.

Online condolences at haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home is honored to assist the Rukstales family.