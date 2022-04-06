1959-2022

GREEN BAY—John M. Flesia, 62, of Green Bay, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at his home, after a short illness.

Born on May 20, 1959, in Los Angeles, CA, he was the son of the late Donald John and Marlene Anna (Martino) Flesia. He was a twin brother to Joe. They attended special education in Algoma and worked on the family farm – milking cows and driving the tractors. After the farm was sold, they spent most of their days working at The Sunshine House in Sturgeon Bay. The boys participated in the Special Olympics for many years, succeeding in running track and shot put.

John enjoyed bowling, swimming, cross-country skiing, computer games, taking walks with his father and brother, and climbing the Potawatomi State Park Observation Tower regularly. He was also a fun and shrewd checkers player.

John will be missed by his aunts and uncles: Dan (Phyllis) Martino, Joe (Julie) Martino, Cathy (Joe) Perse, Annette (Gary) Jennrich; cousins: Annamarie Klatt and Heddamarie (Scott) Hiles; long-term caregivers; beloved friends; and extended family members.

Visitation will take place on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place privately at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Sunshine House, 55 W. Yew St., Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235, would be appreciated by the family.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign John’s Online Memorial Book At: