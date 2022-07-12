1940-2022

KENOSHA—John Morehouse, 82 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. John is on the pathway to Our Lord Jesus Christ!

He was born June 1, 1940, to Albert and Esther (Kostner) Morehouse.

John was the youngest of four wonderful children. He attended various schools in his childhood and was especially proud to be a member of the first graduating class of St. Joseph High School in 1959.

He met the love of his life, Linda Madison, at a CYO Dance and through God’s grace they celebrated 62 wonderful years together. They were blessed with three children, Michelle Wisman, Debra Scott (Joe Vankammen), and John (Brenda) Morehouse. He is further survived by his sister, Katherine Koester;12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and dear friend, Tommy Camille.

John was preceded in death by his loving mother; two sisters, Mary Siepler and Esther Seiber; son-in-law, Paul Scott; in-laws, Richard and Susan Madison; niece, Sissy Hanson; and nephew, Chad Aiello. John had numerous friends that preceded him in death, especially Edward Capelli, Bill Ventura, Lou Andrea, and James Jorgenson.

John was a barber from 1959 to 1971. He then went to work for John Hancock as a sales manager and was one of three regional directors in the country for mutual funds. With corporate downsizing John went back to barbering, in his lifetime he worked with three amazing barbers, Al Aiello, Angelo Travanty, and Lou Andrea. Some of the best times John had were with numerous friends and customers who would hang out at Andrea’s Barbershop.

He loved sports, especially the Green Bay Packers, along with the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks. He was a season ticket holder for the Chicago Blackhawks.

John had an infectious smile, sense of humor, and his strong faith and loving generosity will be missed by all.

The family would like to offer special thanks to Dr. Wendel Friedl, the wonderful caregivers at Hospice Alliance, and his niece, Renie Rielly.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. TODAY, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home. Prayers will be held at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 10:00 a.m. at St. James the Apostle Catholic Church, 5804 Sheridan Rd., Kenosha, WI 53140. Interment will be private in St. James Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to the family.

