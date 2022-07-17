May 13, 1964—June 24, 2022

NORTH CAPE—John P. Bauer, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 24, 2022 in North Cape, WI.

Born on May 13, 1964 in Sterling, IL, he was the son of Gary and Sharon (Gilpatrick) Bauer. After graduating from Prophetstown High School in 1982, John immediately followed his dream of enlisting in the Illinois National Guard. John valued his time with the military greatly and saw many personal achievements during his 26 years in the service, including but not limited to a Meritorious Service Medal, an Army Commendation Medal, an Army Achievement Medal, an Afghanistan Campaign Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Medal, an Army Service Ribbon, a National Defense Medal, and numerous other letters of commendation. Upon retiring from the military in 2009, he had achieved the rank of Command Sergeant Major. While serving our country, John was able to graduate from Concordia University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Management and Communications, which he would go on to use during his 20 years with CNHi, where he held many different positions in both the Parts division and CE National Account Managers division before retiring in 2020. John spent the last year working for Snap-On Incorporated in Kenosha, under the title of Government Account Manager.

Throughout his life, John loved to tinker with anything mechanical – whether it be pulling a tractor, a Harley, or any vehicle that pulled into his driveway, John was always ready to lend a hand and help anyone who crossed his path, teaching them all he knew along the way. He worked at Prophetstown Equipment until 1999, where he met his tractor pulling family. John loved his son Reece, his stepson Andrew, his extended family, his dog Ben, and his many friends fiercely. John was a man that knew how to appreciate a fine cigar and a good glass of whiskey, who knew when to slow down and enjoy the simple pleasures of life, while maintaining the discipline and work ethic that was instilled in him during his time in the service. John was a man that loved his country and his fellow service members, as so much of his life was dedicated to the preservation of the “American Dream”. Those who loved John know that his greatest joy was found in making his loved ones happy and ensuring that they were cared for and safe.

John will be deeply missed by his son, Reece (Natalia) Bauer; his stepson, Andrew (Danielle) Bauer; his step-grandchildren, Odin and Camille Bauer; his father, Gary (Marilyn) Bauer; his brothers, Michael Bauer, Cary (Tani) Bauer, Jeffery (Robin) Bauer; his aunt, Lori Meier; his nieces and nephews, Anne (Josh) Cook, Christopher Bauer, Jackson Bauer, Jessica Galvin, Emily Bauer; his Command Sergeant Major Family including close friends, Tom Root, Allan Freeland, Fred Lane, Phil Kappes, Bingse Young, and Teri Becker, alongside 14 cousins and countless other close family members and friends. John was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon (Gilpatrick) Bauer, and his niece, Kaitlyn Bauer.

Memorial services honoring John’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Inurnment with full military honors will take place privately on another date in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington Virginia. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

