WAUSAUKEE—John P. Roach, age 78 a resident of Wausaukee WI, died May 22, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Kemper Center Founders Hall, 6501-3rd Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday in Founders Hall from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Burial will follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery.
A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the paper.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director
(262) 653-0667