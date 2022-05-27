 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John P. Roach

John P. Roach

WAUSAUKEE—John P. Roach, age 78 a resident of Wausaukee WI, died May 22, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Kemper Center Founders Hall, 6501-3rd Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday in Founders Hall from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Burial will follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the paper.

