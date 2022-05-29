April 2, 1944—May 22, 2022

WAUSAUKEE—John Patrick Roach, age 78, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at home after a long illness with Diabetes and Cancer. Born in Baraboo, WI, on April 2, 1944, he was the son of the late John and Marie (Cole) Roach. In 1946, his family moved to Kenosha, where he eventually met the love of his life, his wife, Sharon. On November 14, 1964, John married Sharon Gustavus at Grace Lutheran Church. They recently celebrated their 57th Wedding Anniversary.

John enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, being outdoors hunting, fishing, camping, and participating with the bike races. He was a member of the Kenosha Bowmen, Kenosha Wheelmen, and every summer, John and the family would spend their time camping in Baraboo, WI at The Double K-D Ranch.

John was a planner, so before his retirement, Sharon and John found the perfect piece of land to call home. Finally, John retired in 2004, after 41 years (1963-2004) with J.I. Case in Racine and Sturtevant, WI. John and Sharon moved permanently around the same time residing in Wausaukee, WI., where they enjoyed fishing, going to the casinos, and occasionally taking trips to Las Vegas.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon; their three children: Samantha (Edward) Bell, Patricia Couvion, and Jodi Zahn; five grandchildren: Heather Roach, Rudy (Megan) Krueger, James Kramer (fiancee Keila Moreno), Casey Zahn, and Cody Zahn; two great-grandchildren: Adeline and Rudy (RJ) Krueger. He is further survived by his sisters and brother-in-laws: Julaine Roach, Joyce Roach, Sandi (Dean) Setzler, Chris Gustavus, Mark Merrick, and Marty Gauss; and many nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends. John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marie (Cole) Roach; four brothers Richard Roach, Eugene Roach, Thomas Roach, and Raymond Roach; half-brothers Elwood Foss, James Foss, Jr., Donald Foss, and Jack Foss; two half-sisters Ramona Mears and Sharon Hughes, which they will all be reunited again.

John’s family would like to give their sincere thanks to Unity Hospice Staff for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to: Unity Hospice, 2366 Oak Ridge Circle, De Pere, WI 54115 (www.unityhospice.org) or a donation to St. Jude Hospital (www.stjude.org). Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Kemper Center Founders Hall, 6501-3rd Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday in Founders Hall from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Burial will follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery.

