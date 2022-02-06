John Peter Basel

MARCH 6, 1950 — JAN. 4, 2022

John Peter Basel, age 71, passed peacefully on Friday, January 4, 2022 at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie.

Born on March 6, 1950 in Green Bay, WI, he was the son of the late Peter and Elizabeth "Elsie" (Meyer) Basel. After graduating from University of Wisconsin Green Bay, he was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Navy. After his service he was an instructor for GE Medical for over 25 years. As a benefit of his employment, he was able to travel internationally, a joy he continued and shared with his family, taking them all over the world.

On October 11, 1991, he was united in marriage to Michelle Serto in Kenosha.

Family meant everything to John. In addition to the countless travels that he and his wife Michelle enjoyed, his favorite were the short trips to visit his grandchildren, the joy of his life. Back home in Kenosha, his passion for the Packers was only eclipsed by the joy he got out of hosting his friends and neighbors year-round, outside on Daddio's Patio or inside his award-winning famous Packers Shrine.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Assembly 1201 and Council 973, OLMC Holy Name Society and the Navy Club.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Michelle; his daughters, Amy Basel (Andy Rethemeier) and Mary Basel (Alexander) Christopher; his grandchildren, Amelia and Owen Christopher; his in-laws, Rosemary and Thomas Aiello; his nieces, Erin Genrich (GK Darby), Meredith Genrich (Craig Mertes), Angela Aiello; his nephews, Patrick (Sarah) Aiello and Michael (Samantha) Aiello; his many family members and close friends.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Julie and Jay Genrich; his first wife, Ruth (Notz) Basel; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Minnie and Ferd Serto.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers over the past month. Special thanks to Chaplain Dave Baugher, Deacon Rich Stanula and Dr. John Martini.

Funeral services honoring John's life will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street. A visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Private committal will be held later. Due to public health concerns, we encourage those in attendance to wear a face covering, we thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 973 or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101