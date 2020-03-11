1943—2020

John R. Jones, 76, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Clement J. Zablocki VAMC.

He was born on October 22, 1943 to the late Lawrence and Elizabeth (Klobus) Jones in Kenosha. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

He entered the US Marine Corp on March 6, 1967. He served during Vietnam and was honorably discharged on August 12, 1970.

John was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

John enjoyed fishing and going to casinos.

John is survived by his brother William Jones of Kenosha, his sister Jeannette McMillon of Madison, his son Jonathan Jones, his daughter Jackie Wyman, his two grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

He is preceded in death by his brothers Lawrence and Jerome and his sister Betty Hanson.

A Mass of Christian Burial for John will be held on Friday, March 13th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church (2224 – 30th Ave.). Interment will follow with Full Military Honors at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.

Bruch Funeral Home