1924—2020

John Roscioli, age 95 of Kenosha, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at his residence with his loving family by his side.

Born in Kenosha on August 20, 1924, he was the son of the late Pasquale and Theresa (Borgi) Roscioli. He attended local schools and was a graduate of MSOE with a degree in Electrical Engineering.

On November 16, 1946 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Yolanda “Dolly” DeChiara. Sadly, Yolanda passed away on January 29, 2013.

In 1943 John humbly served his country in the U.S. Army until his discharge in 1946. He proudly accepted his honor flight invitation in 2011.

John was employed with AMC as a Superintendent until his retirement. Following his retirement, John and Dolly along with the family owned and operated Midtown Restaurant and Lounge. John worked part time at Dairyland Greyhound Park for 19 years. He also worked as an armored truck guard.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

John was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Italian American Society and the V.F.W. He will be remembered as a hard working father, grandfather and great grandfather who enjoyed swimming, golfing, racquetball, jogging and bike riding.