March 4, 1920—Nov. 2, 2022

KENOSHA—John Sanford Kennedy “San”, age 102, peacefully passed away at Willowbrook Assisted Living on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Born in Tarentum, PA on March 4, 1920, he was the son of the late John and Lois (Jones) Kennedy. He graduated from Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon University) in Pittsburgh, PA with a Bachelor of Science Degree and played drums in the Carnegie Tech marching band.

San was united in marriage to Julie Kush in Pittsburgh, PA in 1946. He and Julie lived in Franklin, PA until 1966 when the Kennedy family moved to Kenosha. Sadly, Julie passed away in 2005.

From 1966 until his retirement in 1985, San was employed as Office Services Manager for Eaton Corporation in Kenosha. He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Kenosha for 48 years where he was an Elder, a member of the Bell Choir, and volunteered on committees. He also held membership in the Masons for 77 years and the Scottish Rite for 76 years. He served as President of Kenosha Band Boosters in 1968 and 1969.

One of San’s most enjoyable activities was going to lunch every day at his favorite restaurants at which he certainly had his fair share of favorite waitresses. He was a big fan of Northwestern University (his three children attended NU), as well as the Pittsburgh sports teams, especially the Pirates, and had fond memories of attending the exciting seventh game of the 1960 World Series that the Pirates won in the bottom of the ninth inning. He also greatly enjoyed Broadway musicals and was a lifetime member and attendee of the Marriott Lincolnshire Theater.

San was known for his calm demeanor, good sense of humor with an easy smile and laugh, and quiet fortitude of never giving up at anything he put his mind to doing. He very much loved his family and was a proud father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His sartorial signature was wearing a bow tie. He had a large collection of bowties and enjoyed matching the right tie to each occasion.

An avid model railroader, San had built an extensive layout and enjoyed acting as chief engineer in operating the several train lines that were part of his design. He was proud of his Irish, Welsh, and German heritage and had done much research into the genealogy of the Kennedy family, tracing the family tree back to the early 1700s.

He is survived by his children, Jay (Mallory Thompson) Kennedy of Chicago, IL; Sue (Paul) Willman of Overland Park, KS; Beth (David) Semmelman of Libertyville, IL; his seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, with another on the way.

A funeral service will not be held. Rather, a celebration of San and his life will take place on March 4, 2023 (which would have been his 103rd birthday) at First Presbyterian Church, 1803 83rd Street, Kenosha, WI 53143. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances can be made to First Presbyterian Church and would be appreciated by the family.

