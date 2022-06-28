 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John T. Potter

KENOSHA—John T. Potter, age 91, a resident of Kenosha died Wednesday June 22, 2022, at Brookside Care Center.

A memorial service will be on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church 8760-37th Ave., in Kenosha. Visitation with the family will be on Thursday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Private burial will take place at Greenridge Cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition of the paper.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

