Dec. 18, 1930—June 22, 2022

KENOSHA—John Tower Potter, 91, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Brookside Care Center in Kenosha WI. John was born in Leominster, MA on December 18, 1930, the son of Ralph Andrew Potter and Alice (Tower) Potter.

John married Carol Ann (Martin) Potter on June 15, 1996 at Zion Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg, TX. In May of 2006 they moved to Kenosha sharing many wonderful years together before her passing on April 28, 2020. He was a S/SGT in the US Airforce from 1948 to 1952, Stewart Field in Newburg NY and 665th AC&W Squdn. in Calumet, MI.

He worked for Southwestern Bell in Corpus Christi, TX retiring on July 28, 1986. Some of John’s hobbies included building model railroads, large model aircrafts and large model square rigg ships, wood working, and playing his Cinema III Organ. Along with his hobbies he also was a member of the VFW, Texas Sheriff’s Association, WW2 Memorial Corpus Christi Wing of Confederate Airforce. John also participated in the local choirs.

John is preceded in death by his wife Carol, his parents, brother-in-law Dick Kinter, and sister Judith Kinter. He is survived by his sons: James (Heidi) Potter of Wind Lake, WI, Richard (Sondra) Potter of OK; daughter, Susan (Miquel) Pineda of Guatemala; step-son David (Amy) Zoerner of Pleasant Prairie WI; step-daughter Nancy Zoerner Garcia of TX; 11 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Memorial services for John will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, 8760 37th Ave. beginning at 11:00 AM. A visitation with the family will take place at 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will be private.

John’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Brookside Care Center for the best care they gave him for the two and a half years he was in their care.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667