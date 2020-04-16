John W. Dewey

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1923-2020

It is with great sadness that the family of John Wheelwright Dewey, Kenosha, WI, announces his passing on Monday, April 13, 2020, in the presence of loving family at the age of 96.

John was born in Peoria, Illinois, on August 23, 1923, to the late Maurice Adams Dewey and Alice (nee Wheelwright) Dewey. John grew up in Galva, Illinois, where he graduated from Galva High School. He attended Dartmouth College until called to serve his country in WWII.

John loved telling stories. Some of his favorites were about his childhood adventures growing up, going out west to a Dude Ranch and visiting his aunts and uncles.

John shared stories about his WWII U. S. Army service including mountain training in Colorado, working with Rex, a messenger dog, in Virginia, and some of his experiences in Italy fighting with the Tenth Mountain Division. On visiting Italy decades later, he was proud to see that towns he helped to liberate were rebuilt, and people were enjoying their day-to-day lives.