Jon D. Anderson

April 2, 1966 - Feb. 27, 2023

KENOSHA - Jon D. Anderson, 56, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Monday, February 27, 2023 at Aurora Medical Center.

He was born on April 2, 1966 to Andy and Norma (Clement) Anderson. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. He spent two years in electronics at Waukesha Technical College.

Jon worked as a factory worker for many years.

Jon was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Jon enjoyed playing guitar and listening to music.

Jon is survived by his father, Andy; his sister, Susan (Michael) Bell; his nephews: Taylor Bell, Jordan Bell and Carson Bell all of Kenosha; his uncle, Wilfred Anderson of Ridgeland, WI and his uncles: Oliver Clement, Mark Clement, Hubert Clement and David Clement all of Barbados. He is also survived by many other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Norma who was from Barbados in the West Indies.

Private graveside services were held.

