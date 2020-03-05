Jon G. Sutter
Jon G. Gerard, age 60 a resident of Pleasant Prairie, died Sunday March 1st, 2020 at the Cap. James A Lovell Hospital at the great lakes Naval Base.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 7th, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the American Legion Post #21 in downtown Kenosha. (504-58th Street) Visitation will be held on Saturday at the American Legion from 10:00 AM until the time of services.
Burial will take place at Southern WI veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Legion Post #21 would be appreciated.
