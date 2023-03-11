Dec. 25, 1957—March 7, 2023

KENOSHA—Jon (Jay) Gerard Gyurina, 65 years old, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 in Kenosha, WI.

He was born on December 25, 1957, in Kenosha, WI to Joyce (Miller) Gyurina and to the late John W. Gyurina in Kenosha, WI. Jay attended St. Anthony Catholic School, and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. He then attended U.W. Whitewater.

Jay will be deeply missed by his mother, Joyce; sisters, Judy Hubbard, Jill Fulmer, Dr. Jana Gyurina-Bever; brothers, Dr. Jeff Gyurina and Joseph Gyurina. He is further survived by nephews, Jonathan Hubbard and Broc Fulmer; nieces, Rachel (Jason) Fort, Tayler (Avery) Burton, Sonoma and Simi Bever; great-niece and nephew, Emelia and Emerson Fort; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Brad) Matthews, Peggy Guibault and Tina (Dito) Llanas, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jane; his father, John W. Gyurina, niece, Lauren A. Hubbard and his grandparents; father and mother-in-law, Joe (Winnie) Kopesky.

Funeral services honoring Jon’s life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Jon will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

