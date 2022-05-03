1965-2022

KENOSHA—Jon Patrick DuJardin was born on March 21, 1965, in Green Bay, WI to Neil and Sharon (Mathu) DuJardin. He was a man of strength, courage and determination. After a six-year battle with cancer, he passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on April 30, 2022.

Jon graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 1987. He then moved to Charlotte, NC to start his career. Shortly after, he met the love of his life Mary Jeanette Jerome. They married on September 17, 1988 and began their 35 years of life together. In 1990 they moved to Kenosha, WI and started their family. Jon was a hardworking, selfless and beautiful person inside and out. He is truly loved by everyone who ever knew him.

Jon is survived by his wife, Mary Jeanette (Jerome) DuJardin; children: Alexandra (Kyle) Nielsen, Ellie (Austin) DuJardin-Woodall, Charlotte DuJardin (Landon Bulluck) and Neil DuJardin; grandchildren: Lennon Woodall and future grandchildren, Lucy Nielsen (due July 2022) and Miles Woodall (due October 2022); parents, Neil and Sharon DuJardin; and siblings: Lisa DuJardin (deceased), Anita (Ray) Hockers, Matthew (Julie) DuJardin and Colleen (Tony) Pricco; along with his many beloved nieces and nephews.

Jon’s family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Dr. Syed Haider, Jamie Cario NP and the nurses and staff at the Aurora Cancer Center in Kenosha, WI for their devoted compassion and care.

A visitation will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Covenant at Murray Mansion, 2219-Washington Avenue, Racine, WI 53405, from 11:00 AM-12:30 PM with funeral services to follow at 12:30 PM.

A gathering and celebration of Jon’s life will be held with food and fellowship immediately following the funeral services.

