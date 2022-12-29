Dec. 30, 1947—Dec. 21, 202

PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Jonathon H. Kressel, age 74, a resident of Pleasant Prairie, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s.

Born on December 30, 1947, in Kenosha he was the son of the late John and Shirley (Kulik) Kressel.

He was educated in the schools of Kenosha and was a graduate of Tremper High School. Shortly after high school, Jon was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam until being honorably discharged in October 1969.

On November 16, 1975, he married Marsha Sovelenko in Las Vegas.

Jon worked for many years with his father in their construction/concrete business. He was later employed by the City of Kenosha in the Inspection Department, retiring in 2008.

He had an artistic mind and loved to air brush, and more recently, play music with like-minded friends on Sundays at Union Park Tavern. For many years he and Marsha would take their motorcycles out for a leisurely ride or participate in weekend Poker Runs. Jon was a regular customer at The Coffee Pot even before it was The Coffee Pot. He never met a stranger he didn’t like and loved to talk to anybody that would listen to him.

He is survived by his wife Marsha of Pleasant Prairie; two sons: John (Christa) Hubbard of Kenosha, Zachary J. Kressel of Pleasant Prairie; two grandchildren: Brandon Hubbard and Ashley Campbell; one great-grandchild; and one sister, Cheryl (Dave) Kappers of Kokomo, IN.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Joshua and a brother, Jerry Kressel.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

We will love you and miss you forever Johnny K. Please give Josh a big hug from us.

