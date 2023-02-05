Joseph A. Maisto

July 11, 1933 – Jan. 25, 2023

FRANKSVILLE - Joseph Anthony Maisto, age 89, passed away peacefully at home with his family and dog by his side on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. He was born in Racine, July 11, 1933, son of the late Anthony and Nancy (nee: Crisei) Maisto.

Joe proudly served in the US Marine Corps 1951-1954 stationed in Korea. On February 2, 1957, he was united in marriage to Janet L. Horn and they have three children: Nancy (Todd) Gleisner, Eldon Maisto and Kathryn Maisto. Joe was a carpenter by trade and a talented wood worker. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and tinkering in his workshop.

Surviving are his wife Janet; daughters: Nancy (Todd) Gleisner, Kathryn Maisto; granddaughter, Shannon (Camillo); great-grand-daughter, Guilia Grace. Joe was proceeded in death by his son, Eldon John Maisto.

Per Joe's wishes private services were held with interment at West Lawn Memorial Park.

