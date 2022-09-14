Oct. 4, 1941—Sept. 5, 2022

Joseph A. Schauer, age 80, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Born on October 4, 1941 in Kenosha, he was the son of the late Joseph and Harriette (Truskowski) Schauer.

On November 25, 1967, he was united in marriage to Barbara Jass in Las Vegas, NV. Their union was blessed with 54 years of marriage.

From 1960–2000, Joseph worked for AMC/Jeep as a Superintendent in Kenosha, WI and Toledo, OH.

He enjoyed golfing in Toledo with his friends, hunting at the 4x40s in Wisconsin and fishing at his vacation house in Michigan.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Barbara; his children, Steve (Cheryl) Schauer and Susanne (Matthew) Nighbert; his grandchildren, Cade Schauer, Brooke Schauer and Cassandra Nighbert; his sisters, Marilyn (Larry) Hayes and Harriette (Larry) Greene; and his children from a previous marriage, Kimberly Holmdahl, Cynthia Balistreri and Joseph Schauer and their 6 children and 4 grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Hailey Schauer.

Committal services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 in All Saints Mausoleum.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue—262-658-4101