Joseph C. Wildman

1933—2022

KENOSHA—Joseph Charles Wildman, a long time resident of Kenosha, WI passed away on October 8, 2022 at the age of 88 from complications related to Covid.

Joe was born in Indiana on December 15, 1933, to the late Ellis and Frances Wildman. He grew up on a dairy farm, one of 10 children.

After graduating from Leesburg High School, he enlisted in the Air Force in 1953, where he repaired communications equipment. It was here that he met Joan Kortum, a pretty WAF and weather observer with a teletype machine that required an inordinate number of repairs. They married at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha on January 4, 1958, and he remained her beloved husband for 64 years.

They went on to have three children, to whom he was Pop, Pops, Papa-San, Popsicle (in the winter), and occasionally “Dad”. They are: Cheryl (Terry) Rusch of Muskego, David (Shelly) Wildman of Kenosha, and Scott (Karen) Wildman of Pewaukee; he was “Grandpa Joe” to: Taylor and Courtney Wildman, Noah and Grace Rusch, and Joshua and Matthew Wildman. He was preceded in death by his sweet granddaughter, Brittney Wildman and three of his brothers. He is survived by his wife, his family, and six of his siblings.

Joe worked as a Machine Operator at Snap-On Tools, retiring in 1994 after 30 years. He worked for various businesses in town and operated his own appliance repair service in Kenosha for many years. His children appreciate the strong work ethic that he modeled and his dedication to his family.

Dad was an avid bowler and a passionate golfer who proudly eschewed using a golf cart until well into his 70s. He also enjoyed playing Cribbage with his buddies at Muni Golf Course in the summer, at Guttormsen’s Bowling Alley in the winter, and at every opportunity with his grandsons. Pops had an adventurous spirit and would try anything once, including skateboarding, which did not go well and resulted in a broken arm.

Aside from his arm, he never held a broken thing he couldn’t fix and could argue for hours on any topic. He was a man of strong opinion, a Wildman family trait. He and his brothers solved the world’s problems at every family gathering.

His crooked smile, playful nature, and ready willingness to help anyone in need will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022, at St. Mary Lutheran Church, 2001 80th St., Kenosha, WI. Memorial services will commence at 11:00 a.m. with full military honors to follow. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to a family memorial.

