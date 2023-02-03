He owned Joe’s Carpet Service until his son took over the reins and Joe retired to Florida. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the Army.

Joe is proceeded in death by his father, Stanley Zoromskis; mother, Myrtle (Fox) Zoromskis; brothers: Martin “Marty”, Anton “Tony” and Stanley “Sonny”. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Zoromskis; daughters: Kristie (Dan) McPherson, Jill (Mark) Andrews and Lisa (Ronny) Kerst; and sons: Eric (Sue) Zoromskis and Joshua Zoromskis; he also leaves behind four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.