June 20, 1936—June 27, 2022

ST. CHARLES, IL—Joseph F. Dooper, 86 years old, of St. Charles, IL, formerly of Zion, IL passed away peacefully Monday June 27, 2022 at Bickford Senior Living, St. Charles, IL. He was born June 20, 1936 in Kenosha, WI the son of the late Theodore and Anna (neé Dorsey) Dooper.

Joe grew up on his family’s dairy farm, worked at American Motors and then Fosslands. He owned and operated Tex-Gas on the Illinois-Wisconsin border for 33 years. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Wadsworth, IL, and enjoyed: drag racing, snowmobiling, boating, and trips to Northern Wisconsin. On February 16, 1963 he married Barbara Worth at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Wadsworth, IL.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years Barbara; two children: Michael (Kerri) Dooper of Zion, IL and Ann (Rich) Hodyl of St. Charles, IL; four grandchildren: Brian (Amber) Dooper, Matthew Dooper, Charlie Hodyl and Sam Hodyl; two great-grandchildren: Brooke and Leah; sister-in-law Eloise Dooper of Kenosha, WI; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by two siblings Bill and Ted Dooper.

Private interment will be in Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army are appreciated in Joe’s memory.

A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held on July 22, 2022 from noon to 3:00 p.m. in Wadsworth. Please contact Ann for more details and RSVP by July 18, 2022 to 630-674-0272 (cell) if you’d like to attend.

