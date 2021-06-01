1958-2021

KENOSHA — Joseph F. Hanley, 62, of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Froedtert South – Kenosha.

Born in IL, on October 25, 1958, he was the son of Martin J. and Rita (Henry) Hanley. He grew up on Chicago’s south side and was educated at St. Christina.

Joe was employed as a carpenter for many years and retired in the early 2000’s. He enjoyed listening to music, being outdoors, hosting Sunday night dinners — especially during football season, and most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.

Survivors include three daughters: Amy-Rae, Jesse, and Shannan Hanley; five grandchildren: Wyatt Lindstrom, Carter and Aislyn Fuller, Joseph Smith, and Samuel Pease; two brothers: Tom and Jim Hanley; and a sister, Jo Ann (John) Barrett. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.

