Joseph Frank Germinaro

1946 – 2022

KENOSHA — Joseph Frank Germinaro, 75 years old, of Kenosha, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Joe was drafted into the Army in 1967 serving in Vietnam ranking up to Seargent. He was honorably discharged in 1969 earning two purple hearts.

Survivors include his wife, Judie; children: Tina (Michael), Rachel, Sheri (Scott), Karin (Jamey Buencamino) Kessler, and Rhonda (Bill Filene) Sisco; siblings: Frank, Mary, Stella, Rose (John), William (Marianne), James (Kim), June, and Patricia (Gary); grandchildren: Ashlee, Robbie, Jordyn, Jared, Robert, and Krystal; great-grandchildren: Everly, Ceylon, Mason, Alexis, Carlisle, and Monica.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home. Military honors to follow the service. Interment will be private at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery.

Please see prokofuneralhome.com for full obituary.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111—60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Joe’s Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com

