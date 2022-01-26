1946 – 2022

KENOSHA — Joseph Frank Germinaro, 75 years old, of Kenosha, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Joe was drafted into the Army in 1967 serving in Vietnam ranking up to Seargent. He was honorably discharged in 1969 earning two purple hearts.

Survivors include his wife, Judie; children: Tina (Michael), Rachel, Sheri (Scott), Karin (Jamey Buencamino) Kessler, and Rhonda (Bill Filene) Sisco; siblings: Frank, Mary, Stella, Rose (John), William (Marianne), James (Kim), June, and Patricia (Gary); grandchildren: Ashlee, Robbie, Jordyn, Jared, Robert, and Krystal; great-grandchildren: Everly, Ceylon, Mason, Alexis, Carlisle, and Monica.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home. Military honors to follow the service. Interment will be private at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery.

