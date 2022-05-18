Nov. 20, 1934—May 13, 2022

KENOSHA—Joseph G. Larsen, Sr., was born November 20, 1934, the youngest son of the late Samuel and Bertha Larsen. Dad let go of our hands on May 13, 2022, to continue his voyage.

Many people who heard his laugh and knew his love will know how infectious that laughter could be and how it would fill any space he was in.

Left to celebrate Joseph’s life and legacy are his children: Cheryal (Stan) Keisler, Todd Michael (Nick Sturino) Larsen, Ann (Millie) Acosta-Larsen; grandchildren: Erik (Katie) Keisler, Leah Keisler and Joseph Larsen, III; great-grandchild, Louie Keisler; many other family members and friends. His extended family includes, step children: Cassy (Robert) Schroeder and Blair (Roxanne) Stowell; grandchildren: Matt, Jenny, and Tyler Schroeder, Justin and Lindsay Stowell, Rachel, Cory and Kayla Luska, and Chad and Robbie Stowell.

Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Bernadine Larsen; son, Joseph G. Larsen, Jr.; daughter, Michelle Larsen; and his eleven brothers and sisters. He was also preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Robert, Sr. and Elaine Schmidt; Bernadine’s children: Tara Luska and Carrie Stowell; grandchildren: Ashley Stowell and Kyle Schroeder.

Our final wish, untold want by life and land, near granted. Now voyager sail forth to seek and find.

Private funeral services and interment will take place at a later date and time. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory in Eau Claire, WI is serving the family.